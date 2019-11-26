Latest: Police release name of semi driver killed in I-74 crash

  • Updated
siren3

UPDATE: The driver of a semi who died in a crash on Interstate 74 near Colona, Ill., has been identified as  Gregory S. Flory, 56, of Marion, Ind.

EARLIER REPORT: One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident that happened Monday morning near Colona.

Officials with the Illinois State Police say a truck was traveling west on I-74 when the driver lost control and rolled into the ditch on the ramp from I-74 west.

The driver, who was the sole occupant, was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ramp was shut down from approximately 8:15 to 10 a.m. for crash investigation and recovery.

The name of the driver is not being released at this time.

