Latest: Police release name of truck driver killed in I-74 crash

UPDATE: The driver of a pickup truck who died in a crash on Interstate 74 near Colona, Ill., has been identified as Gregory S. Flory, 56, of Marion, Ind.
EARLIER REPORT: One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident that happened Monday morning near Colona.
Officials with the Illinois State Police say a truck was traveling west on I-74 when the driver lost control and rolled into the ditch on the ramp from I-74 west.
The driver, who was the sole occupant, was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The ramp was shut down from approximately 8:15 to 10 a.m. for crash investigation and recovery.
The name of the driver is not being released at this time.