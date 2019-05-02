{{featured_button_text}}
Using a jon boat City of Davenport workers ferry sandbags across Mississippi River flood waters to the Rivers Edge building Thursday, May 2, 2019.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM

A collection of all our photos, videos from the Flood of 2019

Coast Guard assist in flooding
Coast Guard assist in flooding

Members of the US Coast Guard from the Rock Island Arsenal deploy boats into flood water at the intersection of Pershing Ave and E 2nd St. Wed…

