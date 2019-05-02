{{featured_button_text}}
Matt Schmit, owner of the Village Market Place in the East Village, looks over the HESCO barriers at the rising water, Thursday May 2, 2019, and hopes the rising water will stop soon.

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times

A collection of all our photos, videos from the Flood of 2019

Flood Water Taxi

Ryan Lincoln maneuvers his jon boat through flood waters while taking volunteers to businesses on E 2nd St. in downtown Davenport Thursday, May 2.

Coast Guard assist in flooding
Coast Guard assist in flooding

Members of the US Coast Guard from the Rock Island Arsenal deploy boats into flood water at the intersection of Pershing Ave and E 2nd St. Wed…

