Latest: Wintry mix possible this morning.

NWS: Radar

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for the cities of Maquoketa, Clinton, Davenport, Bettendorf, Galena, Freeport, Mount Carroll, Sterling, Moline, Rock Island, Geneseo, and Princeton.

It reads: "Light snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain will fall over the area this morning. Temperatures are hovering near freezing, and most roads will remain wet, and not icy.

"However, untreated surfaces and car wind shields may see some icing, and could be slick. Your driveway and sidewalk are likely to most slick spots out there this morning, use caution as you leave your home."

