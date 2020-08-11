Law enforcement investigates death in Whiteside County Jail

An investigation continues into the Monday death of a Whiteside County Jail inmate.

Michael W. Kinison, 50, of Trenton, Ky., was found unresponsive by Whiteside County Deputies about 7 p.m. during a routine cell check, according to a news release. Kinison was provided medical assistance by Whiteside County deputies and Morrison Fire Department before he was pronounced dead.

The Whiteside County Coroner's office conducted an autopsy Tuesday. The investigation remains open.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Whiteside County Sheriff’s office in the investigation upon the request of the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office asked the state police to assist.

