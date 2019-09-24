Blue Grass police are seeking the identity of the person who abandoned a female German Shepherd early Tuesday morning.
After Blue Grass Police Chief Garrett Jahns came on shift at 7 a.m. Tuesday, a Scott County deputy notified him about a a dog, apparently abandoned, near North Moselle Street and West Harrison Street in Blue Grass.
Usually, Jahns recognizes animals that turn up. But not this time.
“The dog was accompanied by a large bag of dog food in the ditch,” Jahns said.
“She was very skittish and didn't want to take a ride in the police car," he said. They tried to use food to lure the dog into a squad car, but she would go in only halfway, Jahns said.
“She wouldn’t let us close enough even to pet her,” Jahns said.
Then they contacted the Humane Society of Scott County animal control to help get the dog to safety.
Meanwhile, a neighbor arrived with a tennis ball, which he tossed to the dog. The dog began to play with it.
While the neighbor distracted the German Shepherd with the ball, an animal control officer arrived and managed to get the dog into a truck. The dog, along with the bag of food — an expensive brand, Jahns said — was taken to the Humane Society of Scott County.
“She looks like she’s been needing to be fed,” he said. “She’s very skinny.”
“I decided to make a post about the animal just in case someone knew whose it was,” Jahns said. “After that, the animal broke the internet."
“Facebook did what it was supposed to do. People are calling in, wanting to adopt her,” he said.
Abandonment, he said, means simple jail time with a $300 bond or a citation to appear in court. Jahns asks anyone who knows the identity of the person who owns the dog to contact the police department at 563-381-1485.
For information about adoption of the dog, call Scott County Humane Society, 563-388-6655.