The family of Bobby Jo Klum argues a Davenport police officer’s decision to shoot Klum during a 2021 standoff was unnecessary and based on a faulty training premise

Officer Mason Roth fatally shot Klum on Oct. 13, 2021, as Klum walked the streets in the area of the 800 block of Iowa Street with what would later be found to be a BB gun pointed at his own head, according to previous reporting.

In December, 2021, then Scott County Attorney Mike Walton ruled the shooting was justified. Walton said Roth feared a hostage situation or mass shooting when Klum, with what Roth thought was a gun, began moving toward bystanders.

A lawsuit filed on behalf of Nicole Klum, Bobby Klum’s wife, and Wanda Albright, his mother, has a different take on the shooting. It names Roth and the city of Davenport as defendants.

“Roth shot and killed Klum on October 13, 2021, because he was improperly trained by the Davenport Police Department to essentially ‘shoot first and ask questions later,’” according to the suit.

The allegation is in an amended version of the plaintiffs’ petition filed in June. The original petition was filed in August of 2022. As of Wednesday, attorneys for the city and Roth had not yet filed an answer to the training accusation or the amended petition’s other allegations.

The lawsuit, initially filed in Scott County, was transferred on July 5 to the federal U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Iowa at the request of the defendants, who are being represented by Lane & Waterman.

The defendants argue the transfer was appropriate based on the constitutional concerns raised in the suit, according to court records.

The suit includes a statement attributed to Roth that was made during an interview with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation after the shooting:

“I know that we've done lots of training where a suspect can have a gun either in a pocket or even pointed at their head and the suspect can go from that position to pointing the gun at you and firing a round before you can react. Even if you have your weapon out and aimed at them, your reaction time is never going to be as fast as their action.”

Roth’s belief, the suit alleges, stemmed from improper training.

The suit states that, in that passage, Roth was referring to the “alleged, but roundly rejected, ‘action versus reaction time deficit,’ as claimed by the Force Science Institute.”

The plaintiffs argue in the suit that the city improperly trained Roth using concepts promoted by Force Science Institute that the suit says have been rejected legitimate professional and academic institutions as pseudoscience.

The suit argues that:

“The training concept used by the Davenport Police Department is nonsense and is based upon illegitimate studies done without following legitimate scientific protocols and pursuant to the false premise that the alleged ‘action versus reaction deficit’ is similar to the perception/reaction time lapse widely accepted in motor vehicle collision investigations.

“However, the perception/reaction time lapse is based upon a motorist encountering an unanticipated obstacle, not a highly trained marksman with their rifle sight trained on an individual perceived as a potential threat.”

The Force Science Institute is not named as a defendant in the suit, nor does the suit describe the institute in detail.

The newspaper sent a query to the Davenport Police Department asking for more details about whether it uses or has used any training from the Force Science Institute or derived from its materials.

On Wednesday, the police department deferred the matter to Davenport's legal department, which declined to comment, saying the city does not discuss matters related to pending litigation.

Roth’s fellow officers were using rubber bullets to attempt subduing Bobby Klum when Roth shot him, according to the suit.

“The attempt to subdue Bobby using less than lethal means was confirmation by all other law enforcement officers present that Bobby was not engaging in any conduct that justified the use of deadly force,” the plaintiffs argue in the suit.

The lawsuit also alleges that no police supervisor on site approved the use of lethal force.

The officers who responded that day, including Roth, were trained to position themselves at a sufficient distance and behind sufficient cover so they could keep out of danger while one officer tried to establish contact and negotiate with a distraught individual, the suit states.

“Defendant Roth had adequate distance and adequate cover, but panicked and killed Bobby anyway because he was improperly trained to shoot first,” the suit alleges.

The suit also states that Roth told DCI investigators that there were about a dozen people watching the standoff who had ignored warnings to go inside.

Roth, according to the suit, told DCI that Klum changed directions and was walking “straight at them” so Roth deactivated the safety on his weapon, focused on Klum and fired.

The plaintiffs argue in the suit that police and bystander footage shows that no one was in the area Roth indicated to DCI the endangered people were standing nor was anyone within 100 feet of it.

“Any suggestion that Defendant Roth reasonably feared a hostage situation as Bobby walked through the perimeter is completely unfounded since all bystanders were safe and approximately a half a block away from Bobby at the time he was shot and killed by Defendant Roth,” according to the suit.

The suit alleges the shooting was a violation of Bobby Klum’s rights under the Fourth Amendment and the Iowa Constitution’s Article 1, Section 8, to be free from the use of excessive force while being arrested, according to the suit.

The suit also accuses the defendants of negligence and loss of consortium. The plaintiffs seek unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

A court date was set for Oct. 3, according to federal court records.

