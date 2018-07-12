A wrongful death suit has been filed in Rock Island County against Trinity Rock Island for the 2016 death of a 9-month-old child.
The suit alleges that on July 28, 2016, the boy was taken to the Trinity Rock Island emergency room for coughing, vomiting and difficulty breathing. Named as defendants in the suit are the hospital and Brandon Whalen, a doctor working in the emergency room at the time who allegedly was responsible for the boy's care.
During the child's treatment, a tube was inserted to help the child breathe, but that it was too small, the suit contends. The use of the improper tube led to the child's condition worsening until he suffered cardiac arrest and died, the suit states.
The suit was filed on behalf of Charlene L. Robinson, the boy's mother, who is seeking damages in excess of $50,000.
A representative of the hospital had not responded to a request for comment as of Thursday afternoon.
In lawsuits, the people or entities named as defendants file answers to the plaintiff’s complaints. In these documents the defendants respond to the allegations against them. Those documents had not yet been filed as of Thursday morning.
The next hearing date for the case is scheduled for Sept. 20, according to Rock Island County court records.