Lawsuit: Moline teacher cleared of molesting kids; district settles discrimination case

The custodian reportedly asked to be accommodated for his disabilities by being returned to his old position at Moline High School, and when he was told that wasn't possible, he requested he be switched to any other school, even if it meant losing his seniority or working second or third shift for less money, the lawsuit states.

The district acknowledged in its response that the custodian presented a letter from the Department of Child and Family Services and asked to be transferred to other schools. The board denied that the custodian had ever informed them of his disorders or specifically requested the transfers in the context of disability accommodation.

The lawsuit states DeTaeye and McDermont told the custodian they couldn't do anything about the situation and his options were to report to work at Roosevelt Elementary or be out of a job, but the district denies this allegation.