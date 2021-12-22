Lawsuit settlement pending against Bettendorf mayor

Chief Judge Kellyann Lekar, of Iowa's first judicial district, is to consider the case after the Iowa Supreme Court authorized her to replace Chief Judge Marlita Greve from the seventh district in Scott County, due to the potential for a conflict of interest.

As the defendant, Gallagher and his firm routinely conduct their legal affairs in the seventh district.

Hollenhorst's complaint accuses Gallagher of screaming, hitting his desk and files and slamming files on his desk during a nearly three-month period in 2018 in which she worked for the firm under Gallagher's supervision.

"He also hit himself in the head with the same large file," the suit alleges. "Ms. Hollenhorst feared that he was going to hit her with the file. He was completely out of control.

"Another employee quit after this file slamming incident."

In late 2018, the suit alleges, "Robert S. Gallagher again trapped Ms. Hollenhorst in the chair at her desk. He stood over her, pointed down at her, and yelled at her. Frightened, Ms. Hollenhorst called (another employee) who came into her cube and gestured for Robert S. Gallagher to move.