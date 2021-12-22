Lawsuit settlement pending against Bettendorf mayor

A lawsuit against the mayor of Bettendorf has been settled and is awaiting a judge's approval, according to court records.
A former employee of the law firm Gallagher, Millage & Gallagher, whose senior partner is Mayor Robert Gallagher Jr., sued the firm and Gallagher in October 2019. He is being sued as a private citizen and principal of the Bettendorf-based firm, not as mayor.
A former employee at Robert S. Gallagher Jr.'s law firm accuses him of creating a hostile work environment.
The former employee, Raven Hollenhorst, alleged gender discrimination, a hostile work environment and retaliation after complaining about the alleged conduct.
In February 2019, Hollenhorst filed a complaint with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission and received a right-to-sue later from the commission the following July.
The suit alleges that Hollenhorst suffered damages, "including mental anguish, emotional distress, lost wages, loss of earning capacity, and attorney’s fees, because of (Gallagher's) actions."
Court records show the parties have reached a settlement agreement, and the chief judge from the first judicial district is to review the documents next month and determine whether to approve the settlement. The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed and neither party is permitted to comment.
Chief Judge Kellyann Lekar, of Iowa's first judicial district, is to consider the case after the Iowa Supreme Court authorized her to replace Chief Judge Marlita Greve from the seventh district in Scott County, due to the potential for a conflict of interest.
As the defendant, Gallagher and his firm routinely conduct their legal affairs in the seventh district.
Hollenhorst's complaint accuses Gallagher of screaming, hitting his desk and files and slamming files on his desk during a nearly three-month period in 2018 in which she worked for the firm under Gallagher's supervision.
"He also hit himself in the head with the same large file," the suit alleges. "Ms. Hollenhorst feared that he was going to hit her with the file. He was completely out of control.
"Another employee quit after this file slamming incident."
In late 2018, the suit alleges, "Robert S. Gallagher again trapped Ms. Hollenhorst in the chair at her desk. He stood over her, pointed down at her, and yelled at her. Frightened, Ms. Hollenhorst called (another employee) who came into her cube and gestured for Robert S. Gallagher to move.
"The work environment caused by Robert S. Gallagher’s abusive conduct was intolerable and resulted in a constructive discharge of Ms. Hollenhorst’s employment."