Attorneys in two of the lawsuits stemming from the May collapse of a downtown Davenport apartment building are amending their complaints.

The Davenport, a six-story apartment building at 324 N. Main St., partially collapsed May 28, killing three men, injuring a woman and leaving dozens without homes.

Quanishia White-Berry and Lexus Berry lived in the building, and Quanishia underwent an on-site leg amputation after being trapped in the rubble.

The Berrys' attorneys filed an amended lawsuit Monday, naming Trishna R. Pradhan and Richard E. Oswald as defendants. Pradhan was the city of Davenport's chief building official before resigning shortly after the collapse. Oswald is the city's director of neighborhood services.

Dayna Feuerbach was left without a home after living in the building for 20 years. Her attorneys offered an amended lawsuit that added language explaining why the city was negligent in the collapse and asserting that Pradhan held the role of "supervision and control" and "specifically instructed the contractor on the project and the owner on how work had to be done."

The amended lawsuits alleging the roles of Pradhan and the city come as Davenport's attorneys filed a motion to dismiss suits. One such motion asserts Pradhan has qualified immunity protections and, by extension, so does the city.

Berrys' lawsuit

The Berrys' suit originally named 10 defendants: building owner Andrew Wold; three of his property corporations; Alliance Contracting, LLC (which is also Wold's); Select Structural Engineering, LLC; Bi-State Masonry, Inc; Waukee Investments, LLC; Parkwild Properties, LLC; and the city of Davenport.

The amended portion of the suit accuses Pradhan of common law negligence, involuntary manslaughter, non-felonious misconduct in office, neglect of duty and felonious misconduct in office.

The amended lawsuit also accuses Oswald of voluntary manslaughter, non-felonious misconduct in office, neglect of duty and felonious misconduct in office.

In the filing, the Berrys' attorneys allege that Pradhan and Oswald noted the building passed its May 25 inspection, then changed that status twice — first to "fail" and then to "incomplete" after the building's collapse.

The Berrys' amended lawsuit asserts Pradhan and Oswald do not have qualified immunity because their acts and omissions constitute criminal offenses.

Feuerbach lawsuit

Like the amendments to the Berrys' lawsuit, the attorneys for Feuerbach offer amendments arguing against the city benefiting from qualified immunity.

The attorneys point to extensive evidence, which the city documented, that showed the building was in a dangerous state and posed a threat to residents. The city, the amendments allege, violated its own city code by not ordering the dangerous building to be vacated.

The amendments conclude that the city acted " ... in a manner likely to cause death or serious injury, and in reckless disregard to the health and safety of the occupants of the subject building."

