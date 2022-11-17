Leader in growing talent, digital strategy to head Quad-City Times newsroom

A proven news leader with a track record for cultivating and growing newsroom talent and serving readers with the most relevant news across print and digital platforms is set to become the next executive editor of the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus.

Tom Martin, currently a regional editor leading 10 publications for Gannett’s Western Illinois Division based in Galesburg, Illinois, is slated to assume the reins of the Quad-Cities newsroom on Nov. 28. He succeeds Matt Christensen, who left the Quad-City Times recently.

“I’m excited for this opportunity,” Martin said. “The Quad-City Times has a strong tradition of serving its readership. I want to maintain that tradition and progress that service forward through digital formats. The staff is incredibly talented with so much potential. I look forward to working with them.”

Marc Chase, Midwest local news director for Davenport-based Lee Enterprises, the Quad-City Times’ parent company, announced Martin’s editorship and introduced him to the newsroom staff this week.

“Lee Enterprises takes its obligations as a public watchdog and information provider to its home community very seriously,” said Chase, who began his 24-year career in Lee as a reporter at the Quad-City Times in 1998. “In Tom Martin, the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus will have a news leader who can nurture a talented and growing news staff while serving as chief watchdog for the readers of this great region.”

Martin’s experience spans a 34-year news career, including 30 as a news editor. Martin also has worked as adviser for the Galesburg, Illinois-based Knox College's student newspaper.

“Tom knows how to bring seasoned reporting veterans to the next level, and he knows how to grow and cultivate newer reporting talent as well,” Chase said. “The Quad-Cities newsroom is a beautiful mix of both of those things, and I know Tom is ready to dive in.”

The Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus, like all 77 of Lee’s daily markets throughout the country, have aggressively transformed into 24/7 digital news agencies in addition to providing traditional print newspapers.

Martin’s ongoing pursuit of developing a news strategy around digital audience, including graduate studies at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism based at Arizona State University, was a big selling point during the interview process, Chase said.

“Tom is ready to lead this flagship newsroom as we grow our digital offerings and audience,” Chase said. “He is one of those seasoned veteran news leaders who have successfully pivoted in his career as we strengthen our standing in the digital news universe.”