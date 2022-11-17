Leader in growing talent, digital strategy to head Quad-City Times newsroom

A proven news leader with a track record for cultivating and growing newsroom talent and serving readers with the most relevant news across print and digital platforms is set to become the next executive editor of the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus.
Tom Martin, currently a regional editor leading 10 publications for Gannett’s Western Illinois Division based in Galesburg, Illinois, is slated to assume the reins of the Quad-Cities newsroom on Nov. 28. He succeeds Matt Christensen, who left the Quad-City Times recently.
“I’m excited for this opportunity,” Martin said. “The Quad-City Times has a strong tradition of serving its readership. I want to maintain that tradition and progress that service forward through digital formats. The staff is incredibly talented with so much potential. I look forward to working with them.”
Marc Chase, Midwest local news director for Davenport-based Lee Enterprises, the Quad-City Times’ parent company, announced Martin’s editorship and introduced him to the newsroom staff this week.
“Lee Enterprises takes its obligations as a public watchdog and information provider to its home community very seriously,” said Chase, who began his 24-year career in Lee as a reporter at the Quad-City Times in 1998. “In Tom Martin, the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus will have a news leader who can nurture a talented and growing news staff while serving as chief watchdog for the readers of this great region.”
Martin’s experience spans a 34-year news career, including 30 as a news editor. Martin also has worked as adviser for the Galesburg, Illinois-based Knox College's student newspaper.
“Tom knows how to bring seasoned reporting veterans to the next level, and he knows how to grow and cultivate newer reporting talent as well,” Chase said. “The Quad-Cities newsroom is a beautiful mix of both of those things, and I know Tom is ready to dive in.”
The Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus, like all 77 of Lee’s daily markets throughout the country, have aggressively transformed into 24/7 digital news agencies in addition to providing traditional print newspapers.
Martin’s ongoing pursuit of developing a news strategy around digital audience, including graduate studies at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism based at Arizona State University, was a big selling point during the interview process, Chase said.
“Tom is ready to lead this flagship newsroom as we grow our digital offerings and audience,” Chase said. “He is one of those seasoned veteran news leaders who have successfully pivoted in his career as we strengthen our standing in the digital news universe.”
Photos: 2022 Quad Cities Marathon
Damaris Areba of Grand Prairie, Texas, crosses the finish line to place first among women during Sunday's Quad Cities Marathon. Areba set a course record with a time of 2:30:29.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A runner reacts as they cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon Palmer 5k, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A bagpiper plays for runners during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Shawna Czuba of Lake Saint Louis, Mo. holds hands with a trio of kids as she crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Justin Schultes of Cedar Rapids runs during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Patty O'Brien of Maplewood, Minn. crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Dana Brecount of Keosauqua crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Polina Hodnette of Chicago crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Jane Bareikis of Crestwood, Ill. reacts after crossing the finish line to place first among women during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Jane Bareikis of Crestwood, Ill. crosses the finish line to place first among women during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Taylor Finch and Blake Finch of Davenport hold hands as they cross the finish line during Sunday's Quad Cities Half Marathon.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Brett Rosauer of Iowa City crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Brianna Hunter of Chicago crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Faith Stephan of Colorado Springs, Colo. runs during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Becca Mallon of North Liberty crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chase Kress of North Liberty and Bill Garrett of Davenport make their way to the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Valentyna Poltavska of Kings County, N.Y. crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Melissa Taylor of Bettendorf crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Joe Ringham of Peoria crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Cory De Long of Milan crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Joe Kallenbach of Davenport and Nick Baltz of Port Byron cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Mike Chesire of Coon Rapids, Minn. crosses the finish line to place first among men during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kallin Carolus Khan of Iowa City crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Stewart Grobstick of Dubuque crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A runner crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Jackson Limo of Grand Prairie, Texas, crosses the finish line to place first among men during Sunday's Quad Cities Marathon.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tiffany Dolk and Jessica Tucker hold hands as they cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Joe Moreno, race director, left, holds hands with a 5k participant as she crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Sammy Rotich of Coon Rapiids, Minn. crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Phil Young of Davenport crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners make their way to the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Luke Kibet of Coon Rapids, Minn. crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Karen Brophy of Des Moines runs during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
America Bunker of East Moline and Nathan Fioramonti of East Moline cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ryan Lubben of West Bend, Wisc. Runners crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Damaris Areba of Grand Prairie, Texas crosses the finish line to place first among women during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf. Areba set a new course record with a time of 2:30:29.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Teresa Messersmith of Spring Valley crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Buzuayehu Mohomed crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Brenna Gray of Davenport crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hirut Guangul crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Anne Terranova of Glendale, Wis. crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Brittany Noble of Blue Grass reacts as she crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Mark Fournier of Glen Ellyn, Ill. crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A runner makes his way to the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Artur Mueller of Davenport crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners make their way to the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Jackson Limo of Grand Prairie Texas crosses the finish line to place first among men during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Cameron Fleming of Davenport leaps up as he crosses the finish line during Sunday's Quad Cities Half Marathon.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chris Foxen of Muscatine catches his breath after crossing the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Purity Munene crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Nicole Colombari and Kadance Hocker high-five as they cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Isgah Cheruto crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Isaac Boedigheimer of Cloquet, Minn. crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
James Myers of Pontiac, Ill. during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Mike Gille of Bettendorf crosses the finish line to place second during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners make their way to the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A group of spectators react during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A runner reacts as they cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon Palmer 5k, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Dalton Rice of Davenport and Elliott Klauer of Bettendorf run during the Quad Cities Half-Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Danny Fleener of East Moline during the Quad Cities Half-Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Artur Mueller of Davenport during the Quad Cities Half-Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ramirez Jeffrey of Park City, Ill. runs during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Caleb Burke Verona, Wisc. runs during the Quad Cities Half-Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A runner reacts as they cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon Palmer 5k, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kevin Percuoco of Davenport during the Quad Cities Half-Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Mike Gille of Bettendorf runs during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners run off the new I-74 bridge during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Jane Bareikis of Crestwood, Ill. during the Quad Cities Half-Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Natasha Porter of Ashbury during the Quad Cities Half-Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.