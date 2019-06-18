The Iowa Department of Transportation, or IDOT, will host a public information meeting Wednesday, June 19, 2019, to discuss the U.S. 30 Planning Study.
The meeting will be from 5-7 p.m. at the North Cedar High School gymnasium, 400 Ball St., Clarence.
Iowa DOT staff will be present to informally discuss the study in an open house format. There will be no formal presentation.
The IDOT study is analyzing a portion of U.S. 30 from just east of Lisbon to just west of DeWitt. The meeting is designed to gather public feedback on the study including preliminary road profiles, potential corridor limits, and economic analysis along the corridor.
Findings will guide future environmental considerations and design improvements in the coming years.
An introductory video for the U.S. 30 Planning Study was released in April and is still available at: www.iowadot.gov/pim.