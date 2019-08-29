The Iowa Department of Transportation, or IDOT, will hold a public information meeting to continue gathering input on its U.S. 30 Planning Study from Lisbon to DeWitt.
The meeting will be from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, at the North Cedar High School, 400 Ball St., Clarence. It will be conducted as an open forum format with IDOT staff present to informally discuss the study. No formal presentation will be made.
The study is considering options for improving travel along the stretch of U.S. 30 from just east of Lisbon to just west of DeWitt.
The IDOT is gathering public feedback on the materials presented, which will include the overall study findings and preliminary study recommendations.
The meeting space is accessible for persons with disabilities. If you require special accommodations, notify the Iowa DOT contacts by Sept. 16.
If you are not able to attend this meeting, information and materials will be available online: www.iowadot.gov/pim.
Contacts include: For Cedar County, Catherine Cutler, transportation planner, at 319-364-0235 or 800-866-4368, or email catherine.cutler@iowadot.us. For Clinton County contact: Sam Shea, transportation planner, at 319-364-0235 or 800-866-4368, email sam.shea@iowadot.us.