Learn basic skills to keep people with life-threatening injuries alive until professional help arrives in the new Black Hawk College class, Until Help Arrives.
Participants will learn how to communicate effectively with 9-1-1 operators, protect the injured from further harm, position the injured, stop life-threatening bleeding and provide emotional support.
The class will be Monday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus in Moline. Cost is $25. Professional continuing education credits are available.
To register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/pace.