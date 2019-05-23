The LeClaire City Council has given the green light to assisting with a financing package for a proposed senior housing project in Bettendorf.
The council voted 5-0 earlier this week to approve issuing up to $10 million in revenue bonds to help finance a portion of the new senior living campus being planned by Wellspire, a company formed by Genesis Health System and WesleyLife LLC.
Wellspire requested the city provide a "conduit bond," a type of financing cities often use to arrange financing for non-profits. According to city documents, the city will loan proceeds from the sale of the bonds to Wellspire to finance a portion of the costs of constructing, equipping and furnishing facilities of the senior living campus.
Wellspire is proposing to build 100 independent living apartments, 32 assisted living suites and a 40-bed nursing facility at the intersection of 53rd Avenue and Middle Road in Bettendorf, LeClaire city documents show.
"We have nothing to do with it other than acting as a conduit and providing this financing if they so chose to use it," City Administrator Ed Choate said Thursday.
He added that the action will not impact LeClaire's bonding capacity.
"The only real benefit is, No. 1, we're helping everyone along... but also we will receive a tenth of 1 percent as a funding fee," Choate said, adding that could be as much as $10,000 on $10 million in bonds.
In other business, the council:
- Unanimously approved an engineering services contract with Veenstra & Kimm, or V&K, to assist in the conceptual planning for a new Marina District and the 2019 Downtown Phase II project. The contract is not to exceed $68,000.
Choate said planning began this week and the process will include public listening meetings with all the stakeholders as well as creation of a steering committee. One of the first public meetings will be in early June.
- Approved an expansion of the city-wide fiber optics system network, a joint project with Pleasant Valley schools. Choate said the project will "tie-in" the school district's different facilities including the new Pleasant Valley Forest Grove School now under construction. It also will allow LeClaire to eventually connect its fiber network with the metro Quad-Cities, including Scott County and the emergency dispatch center, Scott County Communications Center, or SECC. LeClaire's estimated cost will be between $10,000 - $15,000.
- Voted 5-0 to raise the city's garbage fee by 50 cents a month beginning with the July billing. City staff investigated if eliminating some of the city's additional collection service would create a significant savings, but found that it would only reduce the contractor's bill by about 1.5 percent. Choate said the city still is looking into the usage of these special collections.