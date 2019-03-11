The LeClaire City Council unanimously approved a $15.97 million budget Monday night that one city official described as "one of the best, if not the best" budgets the city has developed.
The budget will lower the city's tax levy rate for the third consecutive year, and longtime City Administrator Ed Choate told the council that the balanced budget will put the city in a good position in terms of operations and capital projects.
After receiving no public comments at the five-minute hearing, the council voted 4-0 to accept the fiscal 2019-2020 budget. Council member Dennis Gerard and Mayor Ray Allen were not present.
The budget lowers the city tax rate 28 cents, or 2 percent, from $13.65 per $1,000 taxable valuation to $13.37. It will generate $2.31 million in taxes, which is up from a re-estimated $2.15 million in the current fiscal year.
Choate said the decrease meets city council's goal of lowering the levy rate 2 percent a year over a 10-year period.
The final budget is $39,900 lower than the $16.006 million budget originally proposed last month. Choate said much of the change is attributable to a $26,500 reduction in the public safety budgets for the police and fire departments.
Choate said increases in fund balances as well as continued debt reduction will improve how lenders and bonding companies view the city's finances.
After the meeting, council member Amy Blair said the finance committee worked hard to balance the budget while still allowing the tax break and funding planned capital investments.
The budget spends $3.76 million on capital improvement projects, including $2.5 million on the reconstruction of Sycamore Drive.
Blair added that the city's decreasing debt allows it to begin work on a 10-year capital improvement plan that will bring many improvements, including to the parks, streets and other areas.
The budget also includes $100,000 to create two new management positions: a finance director and parks and recreation director.