LeCLAIRE — The LeClaire City Council has agreed to issue $4.5 million in bonds for several capital improvements, including street and park projects, new public works equipment and a police station remodeling that the mayor wants to see value engineered to reduce the price.
The council voted 5-0 to finalize the general obligation bond sale with Northland Securities at its meeting Monday night after a public hearing that drew no comments.
City Administrator Ed Choate said $2.85 million, or nearly 60 percent, of the financing will go toward street improvements. The bond issue also will cover building new recreational trails and improvements for the City Centre Plaza area located between city hall and the library.
But it was the $900,000 price tag for the police station remodeling that prompted Mayor Ray Allen to question the scope of the changes. "The (existing) building was not constructed as a business use, I agree. But $900,000 is a lot of money," he said.
Allen suggested the architect see what can be done for $400,000 or $500,000. "I want us to get to the base (needs) and the must-haves," he said.
Police Chief Shane Themas said some proposed changes are because of federal regulations, including ventilation systems for the evidence storage area, as well as increased security measures, changes to address the American with Disabilities Act requirements and creating more space for interviews.
Councilman Dennis Gerard said the $900,000 was likely an architect estimate to provide a dollar number for the bond issue. "I think we need some value engineering," he added.
"It can't be something that is only going to work five years," he said of the remodeling. "It's got to be good for 20 years."
Councilman Jason Wentland said the initial project resulted from a nine-month study by the city. He suggested that he, the police chief and Choate work on a more finalized plan with the architect.
After the meeting, Themas said revising the plan "was always going to happen."
"We needed an estimate to get the bonds going," he said, adding that no actual expenditures had been authorized and no final concept had been presented.
According to Themas, the department, located at 306 S. Cody Road, has operated the past 15 years out of a building that once housed commercial facilities on the ground floor and residential condos above. "My office is in a bedroom," he said, adding that the building's layout does not meet the department's needs. The property's small footprint prohibits the city from expanding the structure, he added.
An earlier idea to add onto the fire department and create a combined facility for police, fire and Medic EMS did not work because of difficulties in combining city departments with a private ambulance. "The needs of the police department are still there. This is the next step," he said of the proposed renovation.
Before the meeting, Choate said in an interview that the bond issue went forward without the city pursuing its first bond rating. City officials decided last week against getting the city's first rating after it was clear it would not receive a desired rating.
"We have too much outstanding debt for what we have in unrestricted reserves," he said, adding that "(the bond rating) could have ended up adversely effecting our rating."
"The city has turned the corner on its finances, but we're not totally there yet," Choate said. "We'll be in a better position later to get a better rating."