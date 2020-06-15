You are the owner of this article.
LeClaire auxiliary lock has opened
LeClaire auxiliary lock has opened

Auxiliary lock - Lock and Dam 14

The auxiliary lock at Locks & Dam 14, Pleasant Valley, has been opened for weekend recreational boat traffic.

 QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO

The auxiliary lock at Locks and Dam 14, Pleasant Valley, has opened for weekend recreational boating traffic through Sept. 7.

Hours are 4-10 p.m. Fridays and noon-10 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays.

On Friday, July 3, and Monday, Sept. 7, hours will be extended to noon-10 p.m., to accommodate holiday boaters. The lock will also remain open until midnight Friday, Aug. 14, to allow for transiting boaters during the annual Tugfest event.

In addition, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is no longer designating the three-mile channel, which extends upstream of the auxiliary lock, known as the LeClaire Canal, as a no wake zone.

“No wake” buoys will no longer be placed in the canal and navigation charts will be modified to reflect the change.

Boaters are advised to take caution when navigating the area and to be aware that federal and state regulations prohibit the movement of vessels at greater than no wake speed near anchored vessels and swimmers in the water. For more information visit: Title 36 CFR 327.3 – Vessels.

Boaters are reminded to wear a life jacket when on or near the water. For more information call 309-794-5338 or visit www.missriver.org.

