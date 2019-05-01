The city of LeClaire will celebrate its designation as an Iowa Cultural & Entertainment District, or CED, during its First Friday festivities on Friday, May 3.
The public is invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony with the LeClaire Chamber of Commerce at 5 p.m. Friday at the Mississippi River Distilling Co. Among the dignitaries are local legislators, chamber and Visit Quad-Cities leaders, and Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer and Liesl Seabert, its community development manager, who oversees the CED program.
The 2019 designation from the Iowa Arts Council, a division of cultural affairs department, recognizes well-identified, walkable, mixed-use, compact areas of a city or county in which a high concentration of cultural facilities serves as an anchor.
"It just brings attention to what we're got downtown and shows the state recognizes it as a substantial area," LeClaire Tourism Manager Cindy Bruhn said Thursday.
Known as the LeClaire Cody Road CED, it is one of only five Iowa downtowns have earned the distinction. The others are Davenport, Cedar Falls, Dubuque and Fairfield. LeClaire first earned the distinction in 2007.
Michael Morain, communications manager for the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, said the designation symbolizes the state's "stamp of approval" and says "the state of Iowa officially thinks this is a cool place to hang out."
He added seven new applications were just received by the program's annual May 1 deadline.
"The communities with successful applications are communities that can show community leaders are all rowing in the same direction," Morain added. "They are communities where we can see there is communication... and everyone understands they can do more together."
Having the designation can aid in marketing efforts as well as strengthen applications for grants, he said.
Bruhn said LeClaire too is dealing with flooding and about three businesses have been closed including the Buffalo Bill Museum. "But we're just going to have a party anyway."