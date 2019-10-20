There will be a major exodus at LeClaire's City Hall over the next two-plus years as the four-person administration team heads into retirement — taking with them more than 125 years of combined experience with the city.
The most senior member is City Administrator Ed Choate, who first announced his retirement plans more than a year and a half ago to allow city leaders time for succession planning.
Choate, 63, will retire on Dec. 31, 2021, from what was his first job out of college in June 1979. The LeClaire transplant graduated from Iowa State University and was hired to run the city where he had moved four years earlier. At the time he was the youngest city administrator in the state.
But the departures will begin earlier when Wendy Bloomingdale, the city's secretary/receptionist, retires at the end of this year. Deputy City Clerk Deb Buskirk will retire a year later on Dec. 31, 2020, followed by Jo Phares, the utility billing/payroll clerk, who will retire with Choate on Dec. 31, 2021.
"We're all over 55, in that 55-62 range," said Choate, who will be 66 when he retires. "If you look at our ages, the retirement systems — it's coming together all at once."
While succession planning is ongoing, he said the hope is the city can hire replacements early enough to provide overlap with their predecessors. "I'd like to work together (with the new administrator) for a year or more... to work through one Capital Improvement Plan and the budget process," he said.
His staff are all LeClaire natives and have worked alongside each other for decades. But they've known each other much longer. As Bloomingdale said "we all swung off the same rope swing off canal shore" as kids.
LeClaire Mayor Ray Allen is confident the transition will work out. "But you wouldn't normally want to do it all at once."
"I think a little turnover now and then is healthy," he said, adding "They've all been there about 30 years."
Asked about loss of all that institutional knowledge, Choate said "I think we'll be in great shape. If something de-rails (the plan) such as finances or timing, then we've got four people walking out together and we'll be in trouble."
In addition to overlapping the positions, the city also is taking other steps to plan for the changes ahead including re-evaluating positions and job duties, and internally, documenting the work that the four have handled for decades.
"We had to make sure we're leaving with sufficient processes planned," Choate said.
Phares, who joined the city on Nov. 14, 1991, handles administrative support and coordinates the city's utility services including customer service, billing and the city's payroll. "It's hard to give somebody what's in your head," she said. "I've tried to get all the procedures down (in writing) so someone can follow my procedures."
Just 56 now, she and her husband are retiring a year apart. "We're going to enjoy life while we're young," she said. "I want some time to do things (while we're healthy)."
Buskirk has worked 36 years for LeClaire beginning with the police department.
"I've sat in every chair," said Buskirk, 60, recalling how early on "We had a good city clerk and she was training me on the side."
At retirement she will be shy of 62. "It's time," said Buskirk, who became deputy city clerk in February 1988. "It's gotten harder for me to keep up, my brain has aged. I'm very busy, there are not boring moments. There's never a day I'm caught up."
Bloomingdale, who is the face of City Hall to anyone who walks in the door, has 23 years at the city, including 10 in the police department as a police dispatcher and a clerical worker.
After a bad fall last winter that fractured her elbow, she said "It makes you stop and think." At 63, she wants time to spend time with "grandbabies" (who are age10-18) and her flower beds.
She said her co-workers have been in their jobs so long "it's second nature." But all their replacements will have to learn the jobs and "have to do their job their way."
Bloomingdale echoed others saying "It's time for new blood, a fresh outlook." New people "will think of ways to do things better, more efficiently." She credited Mayor Allen and the council with having that vision.
Allen agreed, saying that "New people bring new ideas and that's healthy for an organization to have that happen."
As part of the transition, the city is planning to add a new finance director position, which the council approved in the current budget. The council will vote on creating the position and advertising it when it meets Monday, Oct. 21.
Choate said he surveyed LeClaire's comparative Iowa cities and determined "a lot have finance directors and that is their sole function." Currently, those roles fall largely on Choate.
But Allen has said "a new finance director can pay for themselves in finding more sources of revenues" as well as new efficiencies.
"I do a lot of things most mayors would not be doing, I don't mind doing it but chances are the next mayor is not going to have that (skill set)," said Allen, who retired after a long tax career at RSM McGladrey.
He predicts the current jobs will "be changing a lot." "To me mentoring is a huge part of a leader's responsibility. I'd like to see more of that and I'll be part of that process."
The city council also discussed how the new finance director could be qualified to transition into city administrator. "But we're not hiring way," the mayor said.
Choate anticipates that the city clerk will become a designated position again. It was consolidated into the administrator's role due to budget cuts. "Right now we're not giving up or adding any positions other than the finance director," he said.
Looking back on his career, Choate is most proud of the "basic building blocks" the city has built from its financials and physical amenities to its systems and processes. "When I first got here, they were literally doing accounting out of shoe boxes," he said. "There is a firm base here in place that the next people can take and grow. We built that basic supporting structure for the next 10-20 years. The new folks can just take it to the next level."
Phares said the growth has kept city staff busy. "But there is more to do."
She credit's LeClaire's annexation efforts and its use of tax increment financing, or TIF, for new residential development with driving the growth. "A lot of people didn't agree with it, but if we hadn't had it, we wouldn't be where we are."