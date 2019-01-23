City officials in LeClaire are considering installing speed cameras to assist its police force in patrolling areas that see frequent speeders, including LeClaire's stretch of Interstate 80.
"The discussion started with us looking for effective, efficient new ways to conduct traffic enforcement," Police Chief Shane Themas said Wednesday.
With limited manpower, he said automated traffic enforcement technology is an option "that would have a positive impact on our city, but not be a huge burden on our resources."
LeClaire City Council had its first formal discussion about the technology when a representative of a traffic safety solutions company met with them Monday night.
Themas said the department has received complaints and concerns about traffic speeds along I-80, especially with traffic merging near the Interstate 80 bridge, or the Fred Schwengel Memorial Bridge.
"We respond to accidents on I-80 fairly regularly," he said, adding that he responded to one Tuesday, and "speed was a factor" in the hit-and-run crash.
Dorian Grubaugh, of Sensys Gatso Group, who met with officials Monday, said the company would be responsible for supplying, installing and maintaining the system of speed cameras. It would work with local law enforcement to determine where to install the cameras. "We take care of everything," he told the council.
The city would not be responsible for any upfront costs. "There are no hidden costs," he said.
In fact, the system is violator-funded with fines collected going to the Beverly, Mass.-based Sensys.
The company also mails all the citations and handles fine collection. "We have an in-house call center that takes care of customer service. Our phone number is on the citation."
For its part, the company keeps $37 or 37 percent, whichever is larger, from every citation issued. The city receives the remainder, he said.
LeClaire police would review and approve all tickets from the cameras. The city also would hold administrative hearings for violators contesting tickets. He estimated only 1 percent of violators request a hearing.
Each camera is capable of tracking six lanes of traffic and 32 vehicles at a time, Grubaugh said.
Themas stressed that the city has not made any decisions whether or not to launch the program, so it also has not selected a vendor.
But asked where the cameras would be installed, he said the I-80 corridor "would be the most logical and potentially along U.S. Highway 67 near the bridge. I don't know if we'd get into downtown."
Grubaugh said the company has installed other Iowa interstate cameras, including along I-380 near Cedar Rapids in an area where it had seen fatalities, as well as in the Des Moines area.
"I think there needs to be data supporting this discussion. I think we're flying blind," council member Jason Wentland said during the committee-of-the-whole meeting. He requested data showing what the impact has been from the cameras in other cities with interstate cameras.
Council member John Smith questioned the staff time involved for LeClaire police and who would review all the citations. "It's necessary to establish a case these cameras are needed in the corridor," he added.
'This is all about safety," said Grubaugh, a retired police sergeant from Ohio. "The business model is to make less revenue (each year)."
In fact, he told city leaders to expect less revenue in the second year than year one because the cameras' presence will slow down traffic. Once drivers begin to notice the signage about the cameras, he said "they start driving the way you did when you were 16."