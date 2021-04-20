LeClaire considering development of 179 homes

Two upcoming public meetings in LeClaire will focus on a proposed residential development that would bring 179 new single-family homes to the city.

Bealer Family Builders is proposing the subdivision at the northwest corner of the 15th and Wisconsin street intersection, records show. The construction would take place in four phases, dividing the 180-acre site into 179 lots.

Construction on 53 of the lots would begin this year. Another 29 could come in 2022, then 43 more in 2023 and, finally, 54 additional units in 2024.

A public meeting will take place with LeClaire's Planning & Zoning Commission for a preliminary review and discussion on Thursday at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 325 Wisconsin St. The development also will be discussed at the City Council meeting on Monday, May 3, also at City Hall.

The public is invited, and those living within 200 feet of the development property are urged to attend.

