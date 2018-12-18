The LeClaire City Council is considering a slight increase to its garbage fee but also wants to find more ways to cut the city's costs for providing the essential service.
At a meeting Monday night, City Administrator Ed Choate recommended a 50-cent monthly increase per household. The fee increase — a 3.2 percent increase — would begin in the July billing cycle, he said.
He said the city's expenses for the service are outpacing its revenues causing the solid waste account balance to dwindle.
"Another 50 cents, with the increase in users we have, should cover it and take care of that balance," he told the council.
LeClaire households receiving garbage services increased from 1,718 to 1,744 this year, Choate said.
In an interview Tuesday, he said the increase is from the city's own internal expenses, including its operating and salary costs. Although the actual collection is performed by a contractor, Republic Services (formerly Allied Waste), he said the city's public works staff perform related duties and city staff handle the billing.
In addition, the city's contractor costs will rise next year. Allied, which represents 88 percent of the city's solid waste costs, previously agreed to freeze its rate for the last two years of its current contract. The city now pays $13.96 per month, per household. But in 2020, the rate jumps 56 cents to $14.52 per month per household, Choate added.
The council seemed supportive of the fee increase. But Council Member Jason Wentland questioned how they could reduce the city's nearly $35,000 in administrative costs.
Choate said besides the contractor costs, the city spends as much as $4,000 to offer its own Bulk Item Collection Day each fall at the public works department as well as three bulk curbside collections. Other costs include are related to billing, such as postage and printing for bills.
Mayor Ray Allen said the bulk collection days are a worthwhile service that keeps that trash from ending up elsewhere in the city.
According to Choate, the city has looked at cost-cutting measures and created efficiencies such as the roll-out this year of automatic bill pay and online e-billing.
"There's not much else we can do. The only idea would be reducing services," he said at the council meeting.
Wentland said he was not suggesting a reduction in services, but added, "We can either reduce our expenses or charge residents more money."
The city's last solid waste fee increase was 50 cents in February 2017.
"The end goal is to try to get the garbage fund to be self-sufficient and pay for itself," Choate said. "Most the years is was self-sufficient."
He added that through the city's budget talks, the increase may not end up being 50 cents. "Maybe it will be 30, 35 (cents), but 50 cents would be the maximum."