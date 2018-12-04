The LeClaire City Council wants more concrete ideas for how it can enhance the plaza at City Hall and how the adjacent city library can use the space to expand its programming.
City Engineer Leo Foley of V&K Inc., an engineering consulting firm, presented three preliminary designs Monday night to the council.
Foley said the options range from completing needed repairs to repurposing the area with new landscaping, fountains and a shelter. The repair option would cost $56,207 and include fixing the concrete steps, sandblasting the railings and removing the pavement. The other designs include a "green solution" with trees, hedges and a fountain at a cost of $192,133, as well as a third option with construction of a shade structure, landscaping and water features for $369,532.
Council member Jason Wentland asked if the $369,000 option was chosen,"will the plaza get more use?"
Foley said it would "if the library incorporates it (into its programming)."
In an interview, City Administrator Ed Choate said when the new $1.2 million City Hall project opened in 2005, the area was envisioned as a place for mini-concerts, public gatherings and other public uses that has not materialized. "We want find out why is that not happening and what can we do to enhance the space and get the use out of it," he added.
Ellen Miller, director of the LeClaire Community Library, told the council these were only preliminary ideas and the Friends of the Library do not have the funding for such a project. "I don't think any of these (concepts) have nailed it. It was just a first pass."
She said the project would probably require outside grants and funding. "I'm really going to have to take the time to determine how we'll tie the library programming into it to get the grant."
Mayor Ray Allen asked Miller to "think about what you would do with this area... and what might help it."
According to council member Amy Blair, the city budgeted $50,000 this year for plaza renovations, which would only cover the repairs.
But council members asked if the city could do the basic repairs on its own before considering major renovations. Foley estimated the step repairs could be done in-house for about $4,500.
"I'd rather find $50,000 more to enhance this space than just keep what we have," council member Dennis Gerard said, adding the city needs to "think what we want to use it for in more detail."
In other business, the council:
- Awarded a contract for construction of a new pavilion at Huckleberry Park. The council voted 5-0 to accept the low bid of $187,200 from Pete McDermott of McDermott Construction, Moline. According to council documents, the project's architect Bracke, Hayes, Miller, Mahon Architects recommended working with the contractor to find other cost savings.Choate said the project now will not likely begin until spring. It will include a covered shelter with kitchen facilities and restrooms.