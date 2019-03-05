Personnel issues took center stage as the LeClaire City Council continued to discuss details of a proposed $16.006 million budget for next year.
At their meeting Monday night, council members focused on a salary increase proposed for the city's police chief, a revised contract for the city's tourism director as well as creating two new city leadership positions — one in finance and one in parks and recreation.
The proposed budget called for a 13-percent raise for the police chief after city administration found his salary was well below the market rate of comparable cities and departments.
But Mayor Ray Allen suggested the salary correction be made over two years instead of one. He pointed to a similar situation in Scott County where some elected officials had been recommended to receive raises as high as 20-percent before the county board lowered them to the 3-4 percent range when it approved its budget last week.
Allen said without a formal evaluation process in the city, the suggested raises are based purely on surveys of other cities and do not take performance into account.
"I'd like everyone who's not in a union to have a formal evaluation. That's healthy for everybody," he said. "This is nothing against the chief. This is just a process issue."
Most council members agreed with splitting the chief's raise over two years with the exception of council member Jason Wentland, who said "it is our negligence" that the chief was allowed to be so underpaid. "We probably should have caught it up two or three years ago."
Council members asked for a more regular review of non-union salaries, perhaps as often as every 3 years, so that the problem does not arise again.
"That's the task the finance committee has been given to come up with a policy," City Administrator Ed Choate said.
The council also directed Choate to amend the proposed budget to include $100,000 to add two new positions, a finance director and parks director, to the city staff.
"Maybe it's a person who could grow into city administration when Ed retires," Allen said. "The job of city administrator is just too big. I feel with all that's going on in the city now, we need a full-time financial person."
Council member John Smith said he favored adding $100,000 as a placeholder for the positions "if we can put it in without effecting one other budget."
Choate said the addition could be made without impacting individual budgets.
Allen, who brings his own financial acumen to the mayor's position, said the city needs to be planning now for succession planning to avoid having a big talent drain. He said several key city staff have decades of experience and retirements are looming. Choate plans to retire after 2021, he said.
The council also seemed satisfied with the tourism board's new recommendation to increase the tourism director contract by $6,000 a year. The original proposal of a $12,000 increase met council opposition at an earlier budget discussion.
Council member Barry Long said the other $6,000 would go toward advertising. But the board's budget still cuts the city's contribution to Visit Quad-Cities, the tourism bureau, from $10,000 to $5,000 as originally proposed.
Choate told the council $10,000 "was a lot above" what the other small towns were contributing.
"But they don't have tourism, they don't rely on it like we do," Allen said. "I'd hate to see us get less (services)."
The council will hold a public hearing on the budget at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 11, at city hall. It is expected to adopt the fiscal 2019-2020 budget at the same meeting.