LeClaire residents are invited to an informational meeting Wednesday, Aug. 29, to hear the city's plans for reconstructing Sycamore Drive next spring.
The city will host an open-house meeting from 6:30-8 p.m. in the council chambers at LeClaire City Hall, 325 Wisconsin St.
City officials, including the city engineer, will be on hand to meet with residents.
City Administrator Ed Choate said this will be the first informational meeting on this project. "We'll be showing them the general outline and plans we have developed to date to get some input from them," he said, adding "We want to get them in on the ground floor (of the plans) as soon as possible so they know what is going to happen to their tree, their driveway..."
LeClaire is planning to re-build Sycamore, which is located on the city's southwest side. Choate estimated the road serves 50 to 100 homes, but access will be maintained during the project.
Bids are expected to go out later this year or early next year. The $2.5 million project is expected to remove the roadway from Thornwood Lane to the end, or beyond Tara Lane. The work also could include grading and storm sewer piping improvement. Detailed surveying and design work has begun.
The street will be replaced with a new concrete curb and gutter street and a sidewalk on the west side. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2019 and run through year's end.
Choate anticipates future meetings once the project has been let and a contractor selected.
Residents who cannot attend the meeting or have other questions and concerns are invited to stop by City Hall or call the city at 563-289-4242.