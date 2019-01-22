The LeClaire City Council will likely see a new budget for the 2020 fiscal year that includes a decrease in the city’s tax levy.
"Right now, the budget is being built with a 2 percent decrease in the tax levy," City Administrator Ed Choate said at the council's committee-of-the-whole meeting Monday night.
The preliminary budget calls for lowering the city’s tax levy from $13.65 per $1,000 assessed valuation to $13.38.
Choate said the council set a goal last year to have a steady 2 percent decrease annually in its tax levy.
"We're not at the bottom (in levy rates), but we'll make strides with a 2 percent decrease," he said.
At the current levy rate, LeClaire is the third-highest rate among its comparable Scott County neighbors. It is lower than Davenport ($16.78 per $1,000 assessed valuation) and Durant ($14.78).
The new tax rate would generate a total of $2.3 million, including $1.28 million from the general fund levy. That levy, set at $8.10 per $1,000 assessed valuation, is the maximum allowed by state law.
Choate said the decrease levy rate is possible, in part, because LeClaire’s net taxable valuation will increase 13.4 percent to $157 million for fiscal 2019-20. That is mostly due to some of the city’s tax increment financing, or TIF, districts expiring.
"When a TIF district/TIF debt falls off (expires), the valuation associated with that gets placed back in the valuation available for taxation," Choate said.
Other new developments that were not part of a TIF also are growing valuations, he added.
But even with a lower tax levy, taxpayers may not see a decrease in their taxes because home values are on the rise. The average home value is expected to increase $5,759, or 2.3 percent, to $233,421 next fiscal year.
The city council has until March 15 to certify a budget. It will hold a public hearing on the budget at 7 p.m., Monday, March 11.