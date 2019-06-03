A familiar face and a new advertising agency will be driving LeClaire's tourism efforts after the city's Tourism Board recommended renewing Tourism Manager Cindy Bruhn's contract and hiring McDaniels Marketing as its new media consultant.
At the LeClaire City Council meeting, Board members outlined their recommendations Monday night before introducing Randy McDaniels, president of the Pekin, Ill.-based McDaniels Marketing.
"Things have changed so much in advertising," Tourism Board President Debbie Mulvania said. "The advertising committee felt now it was time to have a professional agency guiding us in advertising especially through digital and social media."
In his presentation, McDaniels told the council "We fell in love with LeClaire and we're excited to promote your destination."
"Our job is to look at enhancing your brand identity," he said.
McDaniels said the measurable goals for LeClaire will be to: increase its visitor numbers mostly through online and offline marketing communications; increase its hotel/motel tax revenues and sales taxes; and attract new residents and investors "who enhance the quality of life."
The council indicated it supported both the manager contract and the new agency contract, but will take a formal vote at its June 17 council meeting. Under the proposal, Bruhn will receive $28,200 for the year. The advertising agency budget is $91,710.
McDaniels said the agency has represented other tourism clients including Visit Quad-Cities as well as the Iowa cities of Muscatine and Mason City and Galena, Ill., which he described as "Our most significant tourism client."
He added that its efforts have helped Galena see a 25 percent increase in its website's unique visitors and more than 4 percent annual increases in its hotel/motel tax revenues for the past four years.
Mayor Pro-Tem Jason Wentland questioned the agency's cost and budget, but said he liked the plans and strategy. "I'm you're biggest hurdle up here," he said as he filled in for Mayor Ray Allen, who was absent.
Wentland admitted he would be "standoffish" until he sees tourism advertising produce results in tax receipt and hotel occupancy rate increases.
McDaniels said LeClaire's target audience for visitors are overnight markets — within a three or four-hour drive in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Missouri and Nebraska; and daytrippers from across the region.
"In the long-term, we think its prudent you create a separate web site for tourism, but we have every intention of utilizing your current (city website) framework," he said.
Sarah Smith of McDaniels Marketing discussed how LeClaire can capitalize on search engine optimization with Google Ads and expand its social media advertising strategy. "By putting a little money behind that you're going to expand your reach 10-fold," she said.
The LeClaire Tourism Board voted earlier in the day to select Bruhn and McDaniels Marketing, which has a Quad-City office in Moline, after an extensive request for proposal, or RFP, process.
Mulvania said the manager contract is for one-year but is posted every three years. Citing Bruhn's qualifications, credentials and experience, she said "Cindy's very organized and does a great job of promoting LeClaire."
Bruhn is in her seventh year as LeClaire's tourism manager, which is a contract position.
She said Bruhn was selected from three finalists. The board had a pool of 12 candidates but eight were declined due to the scope of work or submitting bids over budget. McDaniels Agency was selected after the committee received 13 bids and interviewed four agencies including TAG, Mind Fire and Silver Oaks.
After the council approves contracts, they are effective July 1.