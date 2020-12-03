LeClaire hosts a hometown Christmas

• Bamboo Baby Boutique is offering a free gift with purchase and a $50 gift card drawing during the weekend.

• Bela will have festive music and free surprise giveaways (products and drinks) throughout the weekend plus a drawing for a gift. Free coffee throughout both days 10 a.m.-5 p.m. They will be open until 7 p.m. on Friday & Saturday. Buy one get one (BOGO) on all hot drinks Friday and Saturday from 5-7 p.m.

• Buffalo Bill Museum’s Lonestar Steamer is aglow with Santa piloting the ship.

• Cody Road Coffee will be open late on Friday and Saturday until 7 p.m. They will have a drawing each day (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) for a gift card. Plus special holiday gift packages available for purchase.

• Daffodil Row will be giving a free gift with every $50 or more purchase.

• Special holiday music at Dirty Water Music.

• Grasshoppers Gift Shop will have various discounts each day of the weekend and be open late Friday and Saturday.

• Here's the Scoop will be handing out hot chocolate December 4-6. They will have gift boxes available for purchase. Hours are 12-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday.