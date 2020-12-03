 Skip to main content
LeClaire hosts a hometown Christmas
  • Updated
It's Christmas this weekend in LeClaire with a variety of activities including Christmas lights, music, visits by Santa and Mrs. Claus plus many virtual activities.

Here's the line up:

• LeClaire Holiday Lights 2020 through December. Click here for an interactive map of light displays.

• Friday, December 4, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Green Tree Brewery has live music by Greg & Rich.

• Friday, December 4, 6-9 p.m. Faithful Pilot Kitchen & Bar has live music by Bobby Ray Bunch.

• Friday, December 4, 5-8 p.m. COVID SAFE packet pick-up for the “Virtual” Ugly Christmas Sweater 5k at the LeClaire Civic Center, 127 S. Cody Road.

• Saturday, December 5. “Virtual” Ugly Christmas Sweater 5k. Use this link to sign up for the race & fun run.

• Saturday, Dec.ember 5. Archaeology will have a visit Mrs. Claus from 10 a.m.-noon. Plus a special holiday gift bundle for purchase that weekend.

• Artswork has 50% off everything in their shop.

• Bamboo Baby Boutique is offering a free gift with purchase and a $50 gift card drawing during the weekend. 

• Bela will have festive music and free surprise giveaways (products and drinks) throughout the weekend plus a drawing for a gift. Free coffee throughout both days 10 a.m.-5 p.m. They will be open until 7 p.m. on Friday & Saturday. Buy one get one (BOGO) on all hot drinks Friday and Saturday from 5-7 p.m.

• Buffalo Bill Museum’s Lonestar Steamer is aglow with Santa piloting the ship.

• Cody Road Coffee will be open late on Friday and Saturday until 7 p.m. They will have a drawing each day (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) for a gift card. Plus special holiday gift packages available for purchase.  

• Daffodil Row will be giving a free gift with every $50 or more purchase.

• Special holiday music at Dirty Water Music.

• Grasshoppers Gift Shop will have various discounts each day of the weekend and be open late Friday and Saturday.

• Here's the Scoop will be handing out hot chocolate December 4-6. They will have gift boxes available for purchase.  Hours are 12-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday.

• LeClaire Olive Oil & LeClaire Canning Company is open late Dec. 4 & 5 and will have some samples out all weekend long, as well as daily in-store specials.  

• Mississippi Cottage Antiques has several large Christmas baskets for sale. 

• Mississippi River Distilling Company will have music on their patio (weather-permitting) by Ryan Burchett, during the day Saturday, Dec. 5. They have their "Holly Jolly" cocktail available by the glass or in a carry out bottle. (River Rose Gin, cranberry, ginger, clove, apple soda.)

• The Riverboat Twilight will have Christmas lights on the Baton Rouge – their dock boat.

• The Shameless Chocoholic will be offering Chocolate Addiction Dollars Spend $30 and receive $5 in addiction dollars. Buy a $25 gift certificate and get $5in addiction dollars.  

• Unique Creations & Sassy Pants Boutique will have the Grinch and two Cindy Lou Whos on Saturday. Kids make reindeer food for free and lots of other surprises. Saturday Grinch time 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday free reindeer food and the Grinch from 12-3 p.m. Open until 6 p.m. on Friday and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

• Have your picture taken with a "socially distanced" Santa on Sat., Dec. 5 from noon-3 p.m. on the south end of the Levee. Rain/snow date Dec. 6. The photos are being taken outdoors, so this is a "weather permitted" activity. 127 S. Cody Road.

• Saturday, December 5, 6-9 p.m. Green Tree Brewery has live music by Doug Brundies.

For more details for LeClaire Hometown Christmas,   www.facebook.com/events/863147457862356

