The LeClaire Community Library will be among the hosts of the statewide Lawyers in Libraries program this week in celebration of National Pro Bono Week.
In the free hour-long program, Attorney Calla Parochetti will discuss what you need to think about when writing a will. The program will be from 6-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24 in the library's community room.
Free legal information is being shared in dozens of communities statewide this week, the Iowa State Bar Association announced. Lawyers in Libraries is a joint effort with the State Library of Iowa, Iowa Legal Aid and the Polk County Volunteer Lawyers Project.