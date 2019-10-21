{{featured_button_text}}
063014-leclaire-library2

The LeClaire Community Library, 323 Wisconsin St., LeClaire.

 BETTENDORF NEWS

The LeClaire Community Library will be among the hosts of the statewide Lawyers in Libraries program this week in celebration of National Pro Bono Week.

In the free hour-long program, Attorney Calla Parochetti will discuss what you need to think about when writing a will. The program will be from 6-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24 in the library's community room.

Free legal information is being shared in dozens of communities statewide this week, the Iowa State Bar Association announced. Lawyers in Libraries is a joint effort with the State Library of Iowa, Iowa Legal Aid and the Polk County Volunteer Lawyers Project. 

