LeClaire Library opens to limited patrons, COVID-19 precautions
LeClaire Library opens to limited patrons, COVID-19 precautions

The LeClaire Library is open, operating under COVID-19 recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Library Association.

Capacity is limited to 10 people at a time, and library staff asks people to keep a physical distance of six feet from other patrons, a news release says. Wearing masks is encouraged, and hand sanitizer will be provided.

A Plexiglas barrier has been installed at check-out, which is a no-contact process.

Computers, separated by at least six feet, are cleaned after every use. Hand sanitizer is provided for patrons using computers.

All returned items are quarantined for at least 72 hours — longer than the virus is thought to persist on cardboard or plastic surfaces — before they are checked in.

The items will remain on patrons’ records for the three days, and will be backdated when checked in, with fines waived.

