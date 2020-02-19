LeClaire lowers local tax rate again

For the fourth straight year, the city of LeClaire intends to lower its city tax rate.
The city council approved its maximum tax levy on a 5-0 vote at its meeting Monday, which reflects a tax rate of $13.10 per thousand taxable valuation. That's a 2 percent decrease from last year's tax rate of $13.37, or a decrease of 27 cents.
The maximum property tax levy is now set at $1,873,347, a .006 percent increase over last year's $1,872,290. Changes to this year's tax levy come in the category of Liability, Property and Self-Insurance Costs, which has $61,247 dedicated to it. That's an increase of $10,302.
However, the category of FICA and IPERS as well as other employee benefits are set to decrease. FICA and IPERS is set to decrease to $142,066, a decrease of $10,428, while other employee benefits are set to decrease to $278,609, a decrease of $43,004.
"What we spend in this city, we work extremely hard to get down to the bottom of what this city can spend, to operate and provide the services that people want," Mayor Ray Allen said before the vote.
At a public hearing before the vote to approve the maximum tax levy, the only comment was from a resident opposing a line item in the levy. Eli Kincaid spoke in opposition to the line listed as "emergency," which is set to increase to $44,885, an increase of $1,426 over the 2019-2020 tax levy.
Kincaid said it was an abuse of the term "emergency," saying city administrator Edwin Choate has said the emergency fund had never been spent.
"I think we can agree that the growth of government spending and taxes should be limited to the good of all residents," he said.
Kincaid had contacted various state lawmakers who had expressed interest in amending the Iowa tax code that allowed for it.
"There is no sound argument for this emergency tax to be authorized year after year, and the emergency tax has become what seems like an abuse of power that state lawmakers and I have identified and are currently investigating," he said.
Before the vote, Mayor Pro-Tem Dennis Gerard defended the emergency levy as needed in case of an actual emergency.
"We chose to keep the emergency levy in place because there's always potential for emergencies," he said. The levy is also flexible; if it's not used, the levy is placed back into the general fund. "But I think it's important to look at the holistic picture, that this council has continued to look toward being financially responsible and continuing to invest in this city while reducing our tax levy rate."