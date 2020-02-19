LeClaire lowers local tax rate again

Kincaid said it was an abuse of the term "emergency," saying city administrator Edwin Choate has said the emergency fund had never been spent.

"I think we can agree that the growth of government spending and taxes should be limited to the good of all residents," he said.

Kincaid had contacted various state lawmakers who had expressed interest in amending the Iowa tax code that allowed for it.

"There is no sound argument for this emergency tax to be authorized year after year, and the emergency tax has become what seems like an abuse of power that state lawmakers and I have identified and are currently investigating," he said.

Before the vote, Mayor Pro-Tem Dennis Gerard defended the emergency levy as needed in case of an actual emergency.

"We chose to keep the emergency levy in place because there's always potential for emergencies," he said. The levy is also flexible; if it's not used, the levy is placed back into the general fund. "But I think it's important to look at the holistic picture, that this council has continued to look toward being financially responsible and continuing to invest in this city while reducing our tax levy rate."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.