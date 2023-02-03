A LeClaire man awaits sentencing in a child pornography case after pleading guilty Wednesday.

Daniel R. Valenzuela, 25, pleaded to five counts of purchase/possess depiction of minor in sex act first offense, according to Scott County court documents. Authorities accused him of purchasing or having illegal images of children on or around July 31, 2020.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. The initial complaints and affidavits filed against Valenzuela state that deputies began the inquiry after receiving information from Iowa’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

During questioning, Valenzuela admitted to “investigating child pornography” on Tumblr, and when authorities searched his old and new Tumblr accounts, they recovered nine images or videos of child pornography, according to the complaints.

He was free on a $10,000 bond, according to court records. His sentencing has been set for April 18.