A LeClaire man accused of having child pornography received a deferred judgment at his sentencing.

Daniel R. Valenzuela, 26, pleaded guilty in February to five counts of misdemeanor purchase/possess depiction of minor in sex act first offense, according to Scott County court documents. Authorities accused him of purchasing or having illegal images of children on or around July 31, 2020.

Valenzuela’s plea resulted from an agreement with the Scott County Attorney’s Office, according to county court records.

On April 19, District Associate Judge Christine Dalton sentenced Valenzuela to two years of supervised probation and 10 years of parole on each of the five counts, records show.

It was unclear from the court records whether the sentences for each count will be served at the same time or back-to-back.

Dalton based her ruling on the plea agreement, the nature and circumstances of the offense, statute, and Valenzuela’s criminal history, age and character, court records state.

He is young, had no prior criminal record, and had a total of five illegal images in his possession, according to court records. Since the case began, he has had no other violations and cooperated with authorities.

He can be rehabilitated and should be given the opportunity to do so, court records state.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. The initial complaints and affidavits filed against Valenzuela indicate that deputies began the inquiry after receiving information from Iowa’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

During questioning, Valenzuela admitted to “investigating child pornography” on Tumblr, and when authorities searched his old and new Tumblr accounts, they recovered nine images or videos of child pornography, according to the complaints.

Valenzuela must submit a DNA sample and will be supervised by the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services, court records state. The correctional services department will determine the level of supervision.

Other requirements included that Valenzuela must obey all laws and ordinances during his probation or it could be revoked.

The plea deal Valenzuela agreed to in February stated that prosecutors would recommend a prison term not to exceed two years on each count and would not ask for consecutive sentences, court records state.

The plea agreement stated Valenzuela could make his own sentencing recommendation, court records. On April 17, Andrea Jaeger, Valenzuela’s attorney, filed his intent to request a deferred judgment.