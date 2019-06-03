Get ready to shop for bargains as two Scott County communities host citywide garage sales in June.
The LeClaire Citywide Garage Sale will be Friday and Saturday, June 7 and 8, with more than 55 garage sales around town.
A printed list of the sales with a map can be picked up at the LeClaire Information Center, 117 S. Cody Road, and at LeClaire City Hall and the LeClaire Community Library. For more information, go to www.visitleclaire.com.
The city of McCausland will hold its citywide sale on Saturday, June 15, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Shelia at 563-225-3600.