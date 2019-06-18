The LeClaire City Council appears ready to install speed cameras after the police chief offered alarming traffic data gathered along LeClaire's stretch of Interstate 80 and a section of U.S. Highway 67.
Chief Shane Themas told the council at its committee-of-the-whole meeting Monday night that the police department recently conducted two separate studies to quantify the occurrence of speeding and demonstrate the need for the cameras.
Over two weekend days recently, he said officers collected data on speeders traveling Illinois-bound (eastbound) I-80 between the off-ramp and on-ramp near the I-80 bridge. The findings showed 977 vehicles were traveling 76 miles per hour or more — in a 65 mph speed zone — with the fastest driver clocked at 103 mph. A total of 30,000 vehicles traveled through the eastbound section during the experiment.
In addition, he said officers observed 1,760 drivers on northbound Highway 67 that were speeding 11 mph or more over the 45 mph speed zone. Collected over a seven-day period near Green Gables, the data also showed the highest speed at 75 mph, or 30 mph over the speed limit.
Themas pointed out that the data was collected from only one direction of the traffic. "It would be double that if you add the other direction," he said.
"The automated traffic enforcement program (traffic cameras) is a way for the police department to address the issue with technology that is available," said Themas, who has been advocating for the cameras.
He said there also was a correlation between speeds and accidents according to information from the Iowa Department of Transportation. Of the 268 total accidents reported in LeClaire's corporate limits, he said 133 accidents occurred on I-80. Additionally, 72 percent of the total accidents occurred either on the I-80 or Highway 67 corridor.
Dorian Grubaugh, of Sensys Gatso Group, a vendor of the technology, also was on hand again to answer the council's questions about the system.
Grubaugh, a retired police sergeant from Ohio, said the company would supply, install and maintain the system of speed cameras. "We don't propose locations," he said, adding the company takes cues from the police department as to the trouble area. But logistical issues also have to be considered for camera placement.
Since the council met as a committee of the whole, there was no formal vote taken. But Chief Themas is proposing to move ahead with the technology as well as purchasing additional mobile speed enforcement equipment to be used in other trouble areas, including residential neighborhoods.
But in a straw vote, four members showed support for working with Sensys on a contract. Council member Barry Long said he will be voting "no."
Mayor Ray Allen said the cameras would reduce traffic stops officers must make, which are "much more dangerous" types of stops nowadays. "They can go up to talk to somebody they've pulled over for speeding and may have a gun pointed at them."
In an interview Tuesday, City Administrator Ed Choate said the council will vote on the issue July 1, but he was uncertain if the vote would be to work with Sensys.
"My guess would be unless the council waives any requirement, we would have to put it out for an RFP (request for proposal). There are other contractors," he said.
In January, Grubaugh told the LeClaire council that the city would bear no upfront costs. The company would be responsible for the equipment, installation, operation as well as mailing the citations and fine collection. For its part, the company keeps $37 or 37 percent, whichever is more, from each citation and LeClaire would receive the remainder.