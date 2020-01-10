LeClaire photographer has an 'eagle eye.' He shares his tips for photographing our national bird.

LeClaire photographer Burt Gearhart is an expert on photographing bald eagles. Here are his tips:
• He calls Lock & Dam 14 in LeClaire a "national treasure" for eagle watching. He recommends visiting after 1 p.m. “because the sun is at your back.”
• Mature eagles have a white head, golden feet and gold in their beaks and eyes, said Gearhart. “One thing about eagles, their eyes are just riveting."
• Juvenile eagles, or “juvies,” don’t have the gold colors yet, he said.
• Eagles fish into the wind, which photographers should keep in mind to get forward-facing shots.
• Eagles also gather near Concord Street in Davenport, the steel dam on the Rock River, Lock & Dam 15 at Rock Island and Sunset Marina in Rock Island. “The easiest the meal, the better,” he said. “That’s why you see eagles clustered at locks and dams.”
• In the mornings, you can watch eagles fly from the eagle refuge near Lock and Dam 14. “They’ll fly out of there 10-15 at a time,” Gearhart said.
• At Lock & Dam 14, if the birds “aren’t bothered by humans,” they will fly right over people and eat in the parking lot, Gearhart said.
• Gearhart cautioned photographers not to walk toward trees where eagles are perching. “Once you scare them out of the trees, it’s eight hours before they come back,” Gearhart said.
• “A lot of photographers sit on the rocks,” at Lock & Dam 14, Gearhart said. That way, while the sun goes down, they capture beautiful colors, he said.
Gearhart grew up in Iowa and earned a degree in industrial engineering with a minor in computer science from the University of Iowa. He started his career at the University of Iowa Computer Center and spent the next 38 years in Texas developing data communications software and had his own communications protocol testing company.
He retired in LeClaire. To contact Gearhart, email him at burtec@gmail.com.