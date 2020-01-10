LeClaire photographer has an 'eagle eye.' He shares his tips for photographing our national bird.

LeClaire photographer Burt Gearhart is an expert on photographing bald eagles. Here are his tips:

• He calls Lock & Dam 14 in LeClaire a "national treasure" for eagle watching. He recommends visiting after 1 p.m. “because the sun is at your back.”

• Mature eagles have a white head, golden feet and gold in their beaks and eyes, said Gearhart. “One thing about eagles, their eyes are just riveting."

• Juvenile eagles, or “juvies,” don’t have the gold colors yet, he said.

• Eagles fish into the wind, which photographers should keep in mind to get forward-facing shots.

• Eagles also gather near Concord Street in Davenport, the steel dam on the Rock River, Lock & Dam 15 at Rock Island and Sunset Marina in Rock Island. “The easiest the meal, the better,” he said. “That’s why you see eagles clustered at locks and dams.”

• In the mornings, you can watch eagles fly from the eagle refuge near Lock and Dam 14. “They’ll fly out of there 10-15 at a time,” Gearhart said.

• At Lock & Dam 14, if the birds “aren’t bothered by humans,” they will fly right over people and eat in the parking lot, Gearhart said.