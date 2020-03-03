LeClaire plans to keep flood planning mostly the same as past years

With flood season almost here, LeClaire plans to do mostly the same thing as last year.
At a committee of the whole meeting of the City Council Monday, Council discussed what would be done in the event of flooding.
City Administrator Edwin Choate said he anticipates flooding, but his feeling is that it won’t be as bad or as long as it was last year. “That’s just my gut feeling based on what we’re seeing up north compared to last year, years past, that kind of thing,” he said. “Quite frankly, our methods of handling it are going to be the same unless the council wants to see something different.”
Choate said public works supervisor Mark Dale is in early talks with Scott County to do a joint purchase of sandbags to take advantage of economies of scale with other communities. “We’ll be replenishing some of our sandbag stock but really other than that, we’re looking at pretty much the same process of handling it.”
Another preparation measure is preparing alternative detours and making sure there is adequate signage and barricades. Choate said that was an issue last year, and with U.S. 67 shut down, getting signage up was a bit delayed. While there had been some very brief discussion of using HESCO barriers like Davenport, Choate said it was an expensive, labor intensive and material intensive operation. Unless Council suggests otherwise, the city has discounted the idea of HESCO barriers as a potential option.
“It probably isn’t cost effective to look at that for our city,” Mayor Ray Allen said.
Choate also said the city has received the full 80% reimbursement from the state for flooding expenses from last year. The city spent roughly $37,000 on last year’s flooding, he said.
After the meeting, Choate said the primary response to flooding is to close the roads when needed and provide sandbags. “We have a whole different flood profile, so we handle it differently. We look at it differently and obviously we have different expenses to it,” he said.
Choate said once the Mississippi River gets to about 14 to 14½ feet, water begins to encroach on the levee and on city streets.
City officials also met with congressional representatives about a recent LeClaire train derailment.
Allen said city officials met with representatives from Congressman Dave Loebsack and Senator Joni Ernst’s offices about the early January derailment.
Allen said the discussion came about after another discussion with representatives of Canadian Pacific. “We didn’t feel that we were going to see anything positive come of that, so we thought that we would talk to our elected officials and see if they can do anything,” he said. “They did meet with us, they are going to make inquiries.”
Trying to slow the trains down, Allen said, is one of the major issues. The higher the speed is, the further the cars would go if they derail, he said. “We were so lucky this last time. This most recent derailment came when there weren’t people just wandering around the levee. We had them in the [Buffalo Bill Museum], but they were already in the museum, and they weren’t doing other things on the levee” he said. “We want to deal with that problem now before it happens again.”
Allen said representatives told city officials they would do what they could to see if there could be anything done.