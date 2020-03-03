LeClaire plans to keep flood planning mostly the same as past years

With flood season almost here, LeClaire plans to do mostly the same thing as last year.

At a committee of the whole meeting of the City Council Monday, Council discussed what would be done in the event of flooding.

City Administrator Edwin Choate said he anticipates flooding, but his feeling is that it won’t be as bad or as long as it was last year. “That’s just my gut feeling based on what we’re seeing up north compared to last year, years past, that kind of thing,” he said. “Quite frankly, our methods of handling it are going to be the same unless the council wants to see something different.”

Choate said public works supervisor Mark Dale is in early talks with Scott County to do a joint purchase of sandbags to take advantage of economies of scale with other communities. “We’ll be replenishing some of our sandbag stock but really other than that, we’re looking at pretty much the same process of handling it.”