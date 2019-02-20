The LeClaire City Council is considering a $16.006 million budget that again lowers the city's levy rate while spending $3.7 million in capital improvement projects.
The proposed fiscal 2019-2020 budget decreases the city's tax levy for the third year in a row, City Administrator Ed Choate said.
Under the budget, the levy decreases 28 cents, or 2 percent, from $13.65 per $1,000 taxable valuation to $13.37. It will generate $2.3 million in property taxes.
In his budget presentation Monday night, Choate said the city council set a goal last year to decrease the levy rate 2 percent a year over a 10-year period. "Then finally we'll be down to a respectable tax levy rate," he said.
LeClaire currently has the third-highest levy rate among its comparable Scott County neighbors.
Choate told the council it has policy decisions to make concerning the proposed capital improvement plan and spending a one-time $750,000 signing bonus LeClaire received by leasing its cell tower to Crown Castle.
"I'd like to see us use it to help build the fund up so we have a reserve," said council member Dennis Gerard, who also suggested the finance committee develop a proposal.
Choate said the city's general fund balance increases to $1.6 million in the new budget boosted by the signing bonus and fewer expenditures.
In an interview, Choate said even with the levy decrease the average homeowner likely will not see a decrease in their tax bill because assessed values have gone up along with the state's rollback.
The average homeowner with a $233,421 home will see a $47 increase, he said.
That does not include what happens with the county or school taxes. "There's 60 percent of the tax bill we have little control over," he said.
The city's capital improvement plan will increase from $196,825 in the current year to $3.7 million next year. Among the large ticket items is a $2.5 million reconstruction of Sycamore Drive. Other projects include: the police department renovation, $500,000; phase 2 of the city's riverfront improvements, $100,000; and other street work.
According to Choate, LeClaire will spend nearly $38 million over the next 10 years for capital projects but overall debt is decreasing.
Some of the city's tax increment financing, or TIF, districts "are going away and are going away faster than the debt we are issuing. Plus we're not issuing as much debt as we used to," he said.
Budget items stirring discussion included a 13 percent salary increase for Police Chief Shane Themas and a 3.7 percent raise for Library Director Ellen Miller.
Choate said that periodically he reviews the salaries of the city's non-union employees against comparable cities. "It looked as though the chief and library director could stand an adjustment."
The council also questioned a request for an additional $5,000 in the fire department's stipend account. Fire Chief Jim Bradley said the account helps cover additional certification and training for the volunteer force.
For those who pursue EMT and other advanced certifications, he said "It's a big commitment on their part."
The department also has budgeted for a $55,000 floatable dock for its fire boat. Bradley said the project is dependent on the city receiving grants.