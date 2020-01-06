LeClaire rail traffic resumed, all rail cars removed from levee

Canadian Pacific has resumed rail traffic and all rail cars from Friday's derailment have been removed from the track.

The news was shared by the Scott County Emergency Management Agency on its Facebook Saturday.

"At 0800 Saturday morning, LeClaire Fire and Police as well as city officials met with Canadian Pacific Command staff and support members to reassess the ongoing cleanup efforts following the train derailment in downtown LeClaire," the update reads. "CP staff indicated that throughout the day, remaining rail cars would be loaded onto tractor trailers and removed from the site with cleaning being performed as the process continues."

Air and water monitoring has been performed by Canadian Pacific and they have indicated to the Department of Natural Resources that no significant findings have been identified.