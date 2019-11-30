LeClaire re-imagines new uses for city plaza

Miller said depending on the estimate "we might have to step back if it's astronomical." But she said the committee worked to select something "between ambitious and spectacular." "The whole team wanted to think big about it."

Planning new uses

Miller said prior to her arrival in 2016, a strategic plan by The Mercer Group identified the under-utilized plaza as one of LeClaire weaknesses. "It was a missed opportunity," she said.

Melita Tunnicliff, the library's circulation manager, and Miller already see young families use the area for free play and regularly have patrons sitting outside to access the library's wi-fi. But the library and city see the potential for reinventing the space.

The planning process began with a steering committee made up of a cross-section of patrons, board members, business leaders and others. The group also hosted public focus groups last winter.

Tunnicliff said the process got those involved "thinking what we want the usage to be."

Both women think the space could become an extension of the library given the right mix of new amenities.