The LeClaire Community Library will host a focus group Thursday, Feb. 7, to gather residents' ideas for renovating the plaza area that connects the library and city hall.
The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. in the library's Community Room. The public is invited. Refreshments will be served.
The city has plans to renovate the 6,000-square-foot brick and aggregate plaza this year to encourage more use of the outdoor area.
"This is a going to be an opportunity for people to say what they want for this space," said Library Director Ellen Miller, who has been collecting public comments through a display at the library.
Miller and Councilwoman Amy Blair, the liaison for the library and the park and recreation department, will be among the city officials on hand for the Plaza Makeover Focus Group.