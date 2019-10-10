The city of LeClaire is moving forward with renovating its 17-year-old police station to improve the space — originally designed as condominiums — for public safety as well as prepare it for future growth in the department.
City Administrator Ed Choate told the city council at its meeting Monday night that the city will be accepting contractor bids through Nov. 14 for the remodeling. The council also advanced the project with its approval to purchase an adjacent parking lot from Blackhawk Bank & Trust to provide adequate parking space for the police station.
The city will pay $130,580 to purchase the bank's lower parking lot, which the bank now allows the city to use. Choate said the agreed price will enable the bank to pave replacement parking for its employees. "That will be their project," he said.
The total cost for the deal with the bank is $143,030 with engineering, surveying preparation costs and legal fees included, he said.
In an interview, Choate said the bank can continue to use the lot until the police department "has a demand for all of it." "We're trying to think ahead a bit," he said.
Discussions have been underway nearly two years on how to improve the police station's space. A city committee considered a range of options from expanding to relocating to the current plan.
Police Chief Shane Themas, who described the final project as a "light remodeling," has said the department needs a facility that meets today's security needs as well as current and future staffing demands. The city has budgeted $500,000 for the project.
He said depending on how much the construction bids come in at, there could be more changes needed in the design.
The council will hold a public hearing Monday, Oct. 21, on the architect's plans and specifications. John Mahon, a partner with Bracke.Hayes.Miller.Mahon Architects, is the architect.
Under the preliminary plans, Themas said the department plans to stay in the building during construction. "We'll have to move some stuff off-site, put some things in storage... But we'll set up some temporary work areas on the first level behind the lobby." He said public access to the police station will not change.
"When we get it done, it will assist us in being more efficient," he added.