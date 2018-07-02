LeClaire is pursuing its first bond rating as it looks to sell bonds to finance several major capital projects over the next decade.
At its meeting Monday night, the LeClaire City Council unanimously approved an agreement to hire Standard & Poor's Global Ratings to issue the city's bond rating. The cost will be $12,500 plus additional expenses.
City Administrator Edwin Choate said this will be the city's first-ever bond rating with the exception of when the city attempted to pursue a hydro-electric project 30 years ago "which was a different animal."
In an interview before the meeting, Choate said securing a bond rating will reduce bond costs and interest rates. "The higher you're rated, the more comfortable bond buyers feel about your bonds and seem them as less risky."
Jeff Heil, senior vice president with Northland Public Finance, told the council that with a bond rating vs. being non-rated, the city could save as much as $100,000 in interest. "A rating is like an insurance policy to the (bond) buyers," he said. "It offers you a lower interest rate to market."
He said the city's long-range capital improvement plan calls for nearly $17 million in projects while keeping the city's tax levy rate the same or lower. "We're going to shift TIF (tax increment financing) revenue to the general fund or debt service to pay for all this," he said.
Choate said the city has plans to sell bonds to cover a number of capital and infrastructure improvements, including a $4.5 million bond issue in July for projects in its 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 fiscal years. Among the projects, he said, are street improvements, equipment purchases, a police station renovation, the Mississippi Trail (bike trail), LeClaire City Hall plaza work, park improvements and the first phase of the second phase of downtown improvements.
Heil said S&P should deliver a bond rating by July 12 or 13, ahead of a July 16 public hearing for an upcoming bond issue. He added that the city expects a rating of A+ or AA, but even if it is A- it is worth it in the long run. "Many institutions will not bid (on a bond issue) an A or A- in front of it."
Council member Dennis Gerard added that this bond rating is only for the upcoming bond issue. "Each bond issue has its own rating."
Asked why the city has not had a rating before now, Choate said in the interview, "Typically, we've been able to sell our bonds at a very good interest rate non-rated, but we are going to be in the bond market more frequently — three times in the next six years."
The city also is planning to issue $6.5 million in bonds in 2020-2021 and $6.3 million in bonds in 2023-2024.
According to Heil, the city has not requested a bond rating. "We weren't ready to present it yet," he said, adding that the city had to get its finances in order first.
In other business, the council learned during its committee-of-the-whole meeting that the city's health premiums are increasing 22.72 percent with Wellmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield.
Ranae Warren, co-president of Group Services Inc., the city's health benefits consultant, said after looking at other options for LeClaire, it proposes the city move to United Healthcare of the River Valley. She said the premium increase will still be 14 percent over the current premium but below Wellmark's increase.
She said a review of the city's claim history from Jan. 1 to May 15 found only three instances that a provider used would be out of network with United Healthcare.
No action was taken.