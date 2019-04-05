With the changing landscape of digital media and marketing, the city of LeClaire is seeking a media consultant to assist in promoting tourism.
The LeClaire Tourism Board has announced it is taking requests for proposal, or RFP, for a media management company to assist in developing an advertising strategy to promote the city to tourists and shoppers.
In addition, the board has put the tourism director contract out to bid as it does every three years.
Current Director Cindy Bruhn is starting her seventh year in the position.
The two RFPs comes on the heels of LeClaire City Council's budget talks during which council members debated the tourism board's budget and a request to increase the director's salary.
"With the complexity of advertising and digital marketing, the board thought it would be a good idea to send out an RFP for advertising services," said Debbie Mulvania, tourism board president.
She said the marketing duties and oversight of the advertising budget have fallen onto the tourism board, an all-volunteer board. But with the growth in digital and social media, she said the board wants the expertise of media company.
City Administrator Ed Choate said the city tourism board "wants to bring in a media consultant to help the tourism board redevelop and bolster up their media campaign."
Choate said the city approved the board's tourism advertising budget of $92,000 as part of LeClaire's city budget. The request for a media consultant arose, he said "because the advertising budget was growing into a monster that they don't feel comfortable with handling..."
According to the RFP, the responsibilities include providing strategy and advertising support for social media marketing and event marketing as well as public relations and monitoring advertising performance.
"We'll be interested in seeing what type of proposals we get and what it means to have an agency take care of it," Mulvania said. She added RFPs will determine if the board moves forward with a contractor.
Meanwhile, the board also is advertising for a tourism manager, which is a contract position with the city. The manager, who would work with the media consultant, also would be responsible for training and staffing the LeClaire Information Center, promoting tourism information and coordinating the annual advertising schedule.
During a city council's budget session in February, the tourism board originally requested a $12,000 raise -- $1,000 a month -- for the tourism manager position citing increased responsibilities such as the added social media demands.
The council later approved adding $6,000 to the annual contract, which now pays up to $28,200.
Mulvania said proposals for the tourism manager position are due April 30. The media management company proposals are due April 26. Both contracts would begin July 1.
For more information or to submit a proposal, contact Mulvania at 563-650-1360.