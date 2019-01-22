LeClaire residents are invited to a focus group next month to share their ideas for reinventing the plaza area connecting city hall and the LeClaire Community Library.
The city plans to renovate the 6,000-square-foot brick and aggregate plaza and is seeking ideas for enhancing the now underused space. The public meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 7, in the library's community room.
"This will be a space for the citizens, not the tourists who come here," said Library Director Ellen Miller, who is spearheading the focus group and working with the city's parks and recreation department. "I think this could be a great little space."
A display and feedback station at the library has collected a range of ideas from patrons including a splash pad, more seating, tables, shaded areas and wi-fi.
"I've also heard the words 'Farmer's Market,'" Miller said. Others have asked for live programming, or entertainment, "which I think is how the space was first conceived."
Miller, a former exhibit developer for the Minnesota Historical Society, envisions the plaza as a family-friendly space for all ages. "Wi-Fi is a necessity," she said.
The LeClaire City Council reviewed three preliminary options presented by City Engineer Leo Foley during a council meeting Dec. 3. The ideas included a repair option at $56,207 that would fix the concrete steps, sandblast the railings and remove some pavement. Two other options included installing shade features, water features, landscaping and additional seating. They ranged in cost from $192,133 up to $369,532.
With only $50,000 budgeted this year, the council decided to seek more ideas before deciding the extent of the renovation. The city does plan to make basic repairs this year to remove the barricades that sit atop the steps.
With the library landlocked, the outdoor plaza offers the only opportunity on-site for expanding library programming, she added. "I would be willing to build some curriculum around it." That could include environmental or nature programs as well as outdoor StoryTime.
According to Miller, if the project advances to a major renovation, the Friends of the Library likely would become involved with fundraising such as pursuing grant funding.
For more information on the focus group, call Miller at 563-289-6002 or email emiller@leclaireiowa.gov.