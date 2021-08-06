LeClaire selected as finalist for dog park grant

LeClaire has been selected as one of 30 finalists for a PetSafe Bark for Your Park grant contest.

The grant, which awards prizes totaling $150,000 to 10 communities, was introduced in 2011 and PetSafe — a global leader in pet product solutions — has donated more than $1.5 million to support more than 70 off-leash dog parks in the United States.

Now through Aug. 31, U.S. residents over the age of 18 can vote once per day, every day for their favorite community at barkforyourpark.com.

“As LeClaire’s Parks & Recreation Commission, we believe it is our mission to provide beautiful recreational and green spaces for our citizens, including the furry ones," said Lauren Friedenberg, chair of the LeClaire Parks & Recreation Commission. "By voting for LeClaire to receive the PetSafe Bark for Your Park grant, you will help LeClaire build the dog park of our dreams.”

Finalists were chosen from a panel of PetSafe judges that scored each submission on the level of enthusiasm and support for a dog park project within the community and the impact the park project will have on the community.

Following the voting period, five communities with the highest votes will receive $25,000 for the construction of a new park and five will be awarded $5,000 to enhance their local dog parks.

