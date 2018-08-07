The city of LeClaire has issued $4.5 million in bonds to finance several capital projects including a major street reconstruction, a new riverfront recreational trail and a remodeling of the police station, the city administrator said Tuesday.
By a 4-0 vote, the city council took the final step in the bonds' issuance at its meeting Monday night. Councilman Jason Wentland was absent.
The bond sale, which was approved by the council in July, will close Aug. 22.
City Administrator Ed Choate said nearly 60 percent of the funding will be spent on street projects, including a complete reconstruction of Sycamore Drive from Thornwood Lane to Tara Lane. He said the nearly $2.5 million project currently is in the design phase. It will go out to bid in the winter with construction beginning in early 2019.
The city also is using the bonds to borrow money to advance several parks projects, including improvements at Huckleberry Park and a new riverfront trail. Choate said the trail will tie into the Mississippi River Trail.
The closest section of trail now ends in Bettendorf in Pigeon Creek Park at the city limits. However, the trail spans 3,000-mile trail over trails and designated roadways from the Mississippi River headwaters in Itasca, Minnesota, to the Gulf of Mexico.
"Our portion is about 2.5 miles," Choate said, adding that now there is no actual trail built in LeClaire, Princeton or Scott County.
The bonds also will finance a remodeling project at the LeClaire Police Station, which initially was budgeted for $900,000 but prompted a discussion over costs at last month's council meeting.
"What we're doing now is deciding does this price make sense," he said, adding that city officials also are looking at how to trim costs of the project.
Choate said the bonds were underwritten by Northland Securities, which purchased the bonds and sold them on the secondary market.